Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning, a man charged in connection to a three-year-old’s fentanyl death wants his case moved.

Tension continues to build, and so do Russian troops along the Ukraine border. President Biden reportedly delivered a stern warning to Vladimir Putin during their call.

New information is being released on the man recently charged in an Indiana child exploitation case. It’s being investigated in connection with the murders of two young Delphi girls in 2017.

Lots of packages are being delivered before the big holiday season. Be on alert for porch pirates.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

