Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 Covid-related deaths; Several counties back in red

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,315 new COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,140,151 cases and 17,310 deaths.

The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, bringing the pandemic total to 500.

There were also two new deaths in Warrick County, and one new death in both Pike and Gibson Counties.

The map shows 131 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 67 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Dubois County, 35 new cases in Gibson County, 30 new cases in Posey County, 21 new cases in Pike County, 21 new cases in Spencer County and 23 new cases in Perry County.

The map shows five of our eight Indiana counties are in red on the case metrics map. Those counties are Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, and Perry.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 35,153 cases, 500 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,939 cases, 142 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,436 cases, 193 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,968 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,168 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,238 cases, 119 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,685 cases, 48 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,543 cases, 45 deaths

