UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Pigeon Creek Bridge project nearing completion

Film crew stops at Evansville Wartime Museum
Film crew stops at Evansville Wartime Museum
Straight No Chaser coming to Evansville this December
Straight No Chaser returning to Evansville
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler