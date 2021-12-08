Birthday Club
UE professor receives national award for excellence in undergraduate training in acting

Amelia McClain.
(University of Evansville)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A University of Evansville assistant professor has been awarded University Resident Theatre Association (URTA)’s 2021 Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Training in Acting.

School officials say Amelia McClain has been a faculty member at the university since 2018.

She graduated from UE before earning her Master of Fine Arts from the graduate acting program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

McClain is currently on leave from UE this year as a member of the Broadway cast in Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Shubert Theatre.

The University Resident Theatre Association was founded in 1969 and works to ensure the continued renewal of the American theatre by supporting excellence in the professional training of new artists.

The 2021 Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Training will be formally presented at the URTAs, an audition event attended by over 1,200 candidates who are pursuing graduate training in theatre.

