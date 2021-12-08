Thunderbirds returning to Owensboro Air Show in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbirds are returning to Owensboro.

City officials say the planes will be returning to the Owensboro Air Show September 15-17 in 2023.

The Air Show will feature a wide range of aircrafts and aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Friday and at the airshow on the Owensboro riverfront on Saturday and Sunday.

