Tell City’s ‘Giving Wall’ returns for holiday season

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, the “Giving Wall” has returned to Tell City after making its debut during the holidays last year.

Community members clip items such as gloves, socks, dry foods and even coloring books to the strings of lights. Those who are in need of these items can then take them from the display. Residents are asked to be creative in what they leave.

Tell City Mayor Chris Cail expects to see the wall covered once again after what he calls a successful first year.

“I think it will be even more successful this year than it was last year,” Mayor Cail said. “I remember last year, we started out smaller and actually had to add more lights to it because it got fuller as time went on. But then, as the holiday season approached closer to Christmas and the New Year, we actually started to see a decline on items on it because people coming and getting those items were in need of them.”

The city asks that items be placed in sealed bags before clipping them to the display. Donations for the “Giving Wall” are being accepted through New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.