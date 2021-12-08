Suspect in 3-yr-old fentanyl death case requests change of venue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man charged in connection to a three-year-old’s fentanyl death wants his case moved.

Court records show Arcinial Watt filed a motion for a change of venue.

That happened in court Tuesday.

Watt is facing several charges, including murder, in the death of Kamari Opperman.

As we’ve reported, the little girl got into some pills and died back in October.

Watt’s next hearing on that change of venue motion is scheduled for the 20th.

