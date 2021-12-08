Straight No Chaser returning to Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Straight No Chaser is returning to the Old National Events Plaza Wednesday night.

It’s all a part of their “Back in the High Life” tour.

While they’re touring all over the country, the group is somewhat local.

They have roots at Indiana University.

Three of the members are from Indiana, including Mike from Indianapolis, Jasper is from Vincennes and Steve is from Evansville.

