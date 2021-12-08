Birthday Club
SR 64 expected to open Wednesday in Francisco

Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 now closed in Francisco
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Town officials in Francisco say INDOT has notified them of good news for drivers.

They say SR 64 should open by the end of Wednesday.

INDOT crews have been working on a repaving project that has completely closed the road.

The closure will resume in the spring.

The entire project is scheduled to last until late summer next year.

