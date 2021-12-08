Remembrance Tree up in Henderson’s Central Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Remembrance Tree in Henderson is back up this year in the Christmas in the Park display.

It’s in the gazebo of Central Park.

Anyone can put a small, unbreakable ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one.

It’s the second year for the tree. It was first put up last year during the COVID pandemic.

Officials say that will be up until January 3.

Those ornaments still on the tree at that time will be taken to the parks’ office.

