How to protect your purchases from porch pirates during the holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season means you may be expecting some packages at your doorstep any day now.

Unfortunately, porch pirates are far too common just about everywhere.

In bigger cities, you can imagine the problem is worse. The New York Times reported nearly 90,000 packages go missing daily.

Many of those deliveries are stolen from front porches and building lobbies, where they’re dropped off when no one is home to receive them.

Major Ashworth from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office joined us on 14 News Sunrise to discuss the best ways to handle porch pirates and the consequences of you stealing someone else’s package.

