Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Ceremony held on LST 325

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the moment that drew the United States into World War II.

The LST-325 hosted a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

The service included the ringing of the ship’s bell, the playing of Taps and laying a wreath in the Ohio River.

After that, the Daviess County High School Junior ROTC cadets took a special tour of the ship.

They LST memorial director says it’s important to remember the fallen and the sacrifices they made.

“It’s very important for us to remember our past, especially the price paid for our freedom,” director James Goodall says. “Sometimes, we forget that, so it’s up to us to do that and to pass it on to the next generation. That’s what this was all about; the greatest generation and what they did. And we hope to never forget them.”

Goodall also too a moment at the end of the tour to thank the cadets for their service.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after HBO show appearance
Jordan Outlaw.
Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skate World
Matthew Barclay.
Suspect arrested after search in Warrick Co.
Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Maria Rocha
Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim

Latest News

Henderson Planning Commission approves new HMPL Operations Center site plans
Henderson Planning Commission approves new HMPL Operations Center site plans
The museum's new exhibit looks to highlight how the attack on Pearl Harbor affected the nation...
Evansville Museum remembers Pearl Harbor with lecture and new exhibit
EVPL starts 'seasons of sharing' initiative
EVPL starts ‘Seasons of Sharing’ initiative
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified