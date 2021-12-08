Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Ceremony held on LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the moment that drew the United States into World War II.

The LST-325 hosted a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

The service included the ringing of the ship’s bell, the playing of Taps and laying a wreath in the Ohio River.

After that, the Daviess County High School Junior ROTC cadets took a special tour of the ship.

They LST memorial director says it’s important to remember the fallen and the sacrifices they made.

“It’s very important for us to remember our past, especially the price paid for our freedom,” director James Goodall says. “Sometimes, we forget that, so it’s up to us to do that and to pass it on to the next generation. That’s what this was all about; the greatest generation and what they did. And we hope to never forget them.”

Goodall also too a moment at the end of the tour to thank the cadets for their service.

