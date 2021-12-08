OPD: Dugan Best Recreation Center hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street for a firearm discharge call.

They say it happened Tuesday evening around 6:05 p.m.

OPD says the Dugan Best Recreation Center was hit one time by the gunfire. The center was unoccupied at the time.

Detectives say they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

