Newburgh officials consider public’s opinion on annexation proposal

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh officials are considering feedback they got from the public on an annexation proposal.

City officials held a public hearing on Nov. 22.

Town Manager, Christy Powell, said out of the 11 people who spoke eight were against the plan for different reasons. Many have concerns about the cost that would come with the annexation and others were opposed due to previous attempts in the past that were not received well.

Powell hopes to change their minds.

“We have a lot of great things downtown that people get to enjoy. And it’s also a responsibility to serve people and to make sure that there are good roads and good police protection, things like that,” Powell said. “So, I want to be impactful. I think annexing, they will be impactful for our community and I think we can have a major impact on them as well.”

The next step in the plan is the council will consider the ordinance on Jan. 15.

