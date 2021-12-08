Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in confinement & beating case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 29-year-old Andrew Houchin pleaded guilty as charged in a case from November 2020.

They say the victim was tied to a chair and beaten inside an apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan.

The victim had several serious facial injuries, but was able to break free from the restraints and call 911.

Houchin pleaded guilty to Criminal Confinement, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Habitual Offender Enhancement

“Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Hutcheson sifted through the defendant’s social media accounts to locate extremely valuable evidence for this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Mr. Houchin will now be held responsible for his actions that day.”

Sentencing is set for December 15.

Andrew Houchin
Andrew Houchin(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after HBO show appearance
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Darren Miller
Man accused of shooting child in car out on bail

Latest News

The Indiana Department of Health is holding a vaccination clinic at Kaiser Aluminum Warrick...
Indiana Department of Health hosting vaccine clinic in Warrick Co.
Gov. Beshear announces pay increase, steps to recruit and retain social workers
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 Covid-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Birdies bar hosting grand opening Wednesday night