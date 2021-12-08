Man pleads guilty in confinement & beating case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 29-year-old Andrew Houchin pleaded guilty as charged in a case from November 2020.

They say the victim was tied to a chair and beaten inside an apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan.

The victim had several serious facial injuries, but was able to break free from the restraints and call 911.

Houchin pleaded guilty to Criminal Confinement, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Habitual Offender Enhancement

“Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Hutcheson sifted through the defendant’s social media accounts to locate extremely valuable evidence for this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Mr. Houchin will now be held responsible for his actions that day.”

Sentencing is set for December 15.

Andrew Houchin (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.