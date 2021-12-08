Man accused of shooting child in car out on bail
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting a child last week in Henderson is out of jail.
[Police: ‘Anyone should be outraged’ after 2-year-old shot in Henderson]
Jailer Amy Brady says 29-year-old Darren Miller is out on bail right now.
He’s accused of shooting a two-year-old who was riding in the backseat of her mother’s car.
That happened near Powell Street around 1 last Monday morning.
We just learned this week that child, Phoenix Lindsey, is home from the hospital and on a long road to recovery.
