Man accused of shooting child in car out on bail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting a child last week in Henderson is out of jail.

Jailer Amy Brady says 29-year-old Darren Miller is out on bail right now.

Darren Miller (Source: Henderson County Detention Center)

He’s accused of shooting a two-year-old who was riding in the backseat of her mother’s car.

That happened near Powell Street around 1 last Monday morning.

We just learned this week that child, Phoenix Lindsey, is home from the hospital and on a long road to recovery.

