Jury convicts Evansville man of sexual crimes.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County jury convicted an Evansville man of various sex crimes following a lengthy investigation after a victim found a cell phone recording inside a bathroom.

[Previous: Evansville man accused of child molesting]

The jury convicted 27-year-old Roel Amos Hernandez Morales of the following:

Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony

Child Molestation, Level 4 Felony

Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony

Attempted voyeurism, Level 6 Felony

Authorities say a data extraction was performed on the phone, which provided valuable evidence in the investigation.

The victim also told law enforcement that Morales had committed sexual acts against the victim in the past.

“Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and retired Evansville Police Detective Mike Kennedy were not going to settle until the victim received justice,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We are grateful the jury took into account the overwhelming evidence against Mr. Morales when coming to their decision.”

Morales is set to be sentenced next month.

27-year-old Roel Amos Hernandez Morales (Vanderburgh County Jail)

