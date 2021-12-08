INDOT: Southbound I-69 near Petersburg shut down due to accident involving semi

PETERSBURG Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT officials say one southbound lane on I-69 near Petersburg is currently shut down due to a jackknifed semi.

That’s at the 50 mile-marker between 450 S and IN 356.

Officials with Indiana State Police say icy conditions on a bridge was a contributing factor.

They say no one was hurt in the accident.

We’ll keep you updated.

