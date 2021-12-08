Indiana Department of Health hosting vaccine clinic in Warrick Co.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is holding a vaccination clinic at Kaiser Aluminum Warrick starting Thursday.

The clinic is located at 4000 IN-66 in Newburgh. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, as well as from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

No appointment is necessary, but health officials ask that people bring their insurance card if they have one.

