Holcomb ‘frustrated’ with absurd vaccine-refusal reasons

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb(WPTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expressing frustration with what he calls “absurd” reasons some people have for refusing vaccinations.

Many members of the Republican-dominated Legislature are set for a second year to push measures handcuffing anti-virus efforts.

Indiana is approaching COVID-19 hospitalization levels not seen since this time a year ago before vaccines were widely available.

One health official says the hospitalization peak could be a month away.

Nevertheless, Holcomb is looking for lawmakers to approve administrative steps that he says would allow him to end Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

