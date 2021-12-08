Birthday Club
Henderson Planning Commission approves new HMPL Operations Center site plans

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Planning Commission in Henderson formally approved site plans for Henderson Municipal Power and Light’s new Operations Center.

The city owned utility is moving from its home at 5th and Water Street to an eight acre site South of Walmart.

Planning Commission Executive Director Brian Bishop says all of HMPL’s operations will be based at the new location.

Everything from office buildings to pole storage and truck parking.

Bishop says the new property is already zoned correctly - so Tuesday nights meeting was more “technical” in nature.

“Tonight we’re looking at the site plans, looking at technical issues like parking, drainage, screening, things that would affect the area itself,” says Bishop.

Bishop also says HMPL’s current site along the riverfront is extremely valuable, so moving the utility to a new, larger location also opens up its current site for redevelopment.

