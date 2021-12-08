Gov. Beshear announces pay increase, steps to recruit and retain social workers

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday a pay increase and a plan to recruit and retain more social workers.

According to a press release, the plan includes an immediate 10 percent pay increase for social workers, a pilot program that expedites hiring and a proposed student loan forgiveness program.

“I thank all of our social workers here today and those working across the state,” Beshear said. “In the best of times, the work our social workers do is among the most challenging and necessary efforts anyone can undertake.”

Beshear continued on to say, “During Covid, this work has been twice as difficult and even more needed. With the loss of so many great workers, we cannot wait any longer to take new steps to recruit and retain our social workers.”

The governor said Wednesday’s announcements would not have happened without the advocacy efforts of social workers and that the plan will be more effective because the ideas came directly from Kentucky’s social workers.

Beginning Dec. 16, all social workers and family support staff across state government agencies will receive a 10 percent raise funded through approximately $15 million in the existing budget.

The pay increase will be provided to more than 3,900 employees in the following roles:

- Social services aide I and II

- Social services clinician I and II

- Social service specialist

- Public assistance program specialist

- Field services supervisor

- Family services office supervisor

- Case management specialist I, II and III

- Family support specialist I, II and III

- Service region administrator

- Service region administrator associate

- Service region clinical associate

They say employees can expect to see the pay increase on their Jan. 15 paystub.

Beshear also announced plans for an expedited hiring process.

He says it will be a part of a pilot program, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working to hire entry-level social workers and family support specialists within seven business days of applying.

In Beshear’s upcoming budget proposal, the governor says he will propose a loan forgiveness program for the state’s social workers.

“The Governor’s plan will provide more income for these essential employees and will help ease the stress caused by staffing shortages,” said Department for Community Based Services commissioner, Marta Miranda Straub.

For full job class specifications and employee benefits, visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet site.

