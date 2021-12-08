Film crew stops at Evansville Wartime Museum.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A documentary film crew was in Evansville Tuesday.

The team from the Smithsonian Network shot video of the P-47 fighter plane on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Museum officials say nearly 6,700 P-47′s were built at the Republic Factory between 1942 and 1944.

The crew also interviewed 99-year old Fighter Pilot Allen Sanderson who flew 118 missions, including Normandy and D-Day in a locally built P-47.

”More people from out of Evansville visit us when we are open than people in Evansville. And that’s because they find out from national media, the internet, about our museum and it surprises us, but we’ve already had people from every state in the union and internationally,” said Evansville Wartime Museum President Richard Kuhn.

The P-47 should appear on an episode on the “Air Warriors” show currently in its ninth season on the Smithsonian Network.

