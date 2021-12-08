Family displaced after fire destroys trailer

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A family with three children has been displaced after a fire in Fort Branch.

It happened Sunday.

Pictures sent to us by the resident’s brother show a trailer was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

We’ve reached out to fire officials for more information, but we haven’t heard back.

The resident’s brother says the family has lost everything.

No one was hurt.

Ft. Branch fire destroys trailer (Jason Garrett)

