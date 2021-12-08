EVPL starts ‘Seasons of Sharing’ initiative

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library launched a new initiative Tuesday, called “Seasons of Sharing”.

It’s a new way for the community to give back through a series of donation drives.

Every “season,” the library hosts a drive, highlighting certain community needs.

This month, they’re collection donations for “Hangers”, which provides EVSC students with everyday living essentials, such as clothing.

“We’ll be collecting winter items, whether they be hats, scarves, mittens or full clothing. And they can be new, gently used, or handmade. We’ll be collecting those through December 30 and then donating them to Hangers,” said Kassidy Kinner.

You can drop off donations at any EVPL location. No word yet on their future seasons.

