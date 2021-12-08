Evansville Museum remembers Pearl Harbor with lecture and new exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, history professor James MacLeod hosted a lecture at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science to discuss Pearl Harbor and the city’s role in World War II.

He said prior to the war, preparations were being made just in case the nation became involved, but war became all too real when Japanese troops attacked Pearl Harbor.

“I think for Evansville, there was a realization, as the city, that the city was going to have to pull together,” MacLeod said.

In a short period of time Evansville was prepared to begin creating weaponry and vehicles for the military.

“There were these enormous announcements that we were going to have a shipyard, and we were going to have an airplane plant,” he said.

Pearl Harbor kicked off an effort in which Evansville produced around half the nation’s supply of P-47 Air fighters and built more LST boats than any other inland shipyard in the nation.

Joseph Engler was in at the lecture, and he says it helped put some perspective on the war.

“The books that we have, lectures like this, that really kind of pinpoints what Evansville did and the sacrifices we made in the city,” he said.

The production helped Evansville become a booming metropolitan area after the war, but it came from the construction of vehicles and items designed to wage war and end lives.

“Really the American contribution to the second world war was the contribution that allowed the allies to win,” said MacLeod.

Engler said reflecting on a complicated past helps to reveal things about a more uncertain present.

“I don’t have a whole lot to compare it to,” he explained. “9/11 happened and it just was such a shock that it happened, and there was kind of a vulnerability that got exploited.”

He said in our nation’s weakest moments, those who were there and those willing to look back can find where we truly shined.

“These kind of things kind of bring it back, and kind of hit home that they’re not so different, [past generations have] been through a lot, and their struggle really was real,” said Engler.

At the end of the day, MacLeod and Engler both said that Pearl Harbor always would have been infamous, but the people of America and Evansville coming together is what will always live on.

The event also highlighted the museum’s new Pearl Harbor exhibit.

