Brighter, Warmer

On Alert: Friday P.M. Thunderstorms
12/7 14 First Alert 10pm
12/7 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows temps in the upper 20s.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and storms likely from late afternoon through early Saturday morning. All storm threats are possible including a few tornadoes.

