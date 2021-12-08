Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Birdies bar hosting grand opening Wednesday night

(Richie Patel and Downtown Evansville)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birdies officials say the bar is set to host their grand opening Wednesday night at 4:00 p.m.

The new bar is located downtown Evansville next to The Rooftop.

According to a social media post, Birdies will have PGA Tour sponsored golf simulators, duckpin bowling and specialty margaritas crafted by their bartenders.

They say burgers, pizza and appetizers will be served from their sister restaurant, The Rooftop.

Officials say to book your hour of the golf simulator visit their website.

Officials also say duckpin bowling will be scheduled by first come, first serve.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kegan Kline
Police: Man connected to social media accounts in Delphi investigation identified
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after HBO show appearance
Danielle Duerson
EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
Christopher Sanders.
Ohio Co. man arrested, accused of abuse
Pigeon Creek Bridge project nearing completion
Pigeon Creek Bridge project nearing completion

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces pay increase, steps to recruit and retain social workers
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. reaches 500 Covid-related deaths; Several counties back in red
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
OPD: Dugan Best Recreation Center hit by gunfire