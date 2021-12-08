Birdies bar hosting grand opening Wednesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birdies officials say the bar is set to host their grand opening Wednesday night at 4:00 p.m.

The new bar is located downtown Evansville next to The Rooftop.

According to a social media post, Birdies will have PGA Tour sponsored golf simulators, duckpin bowling and specialty margaritas crafted by their bartenders.

They say burgers, pizza and appetizers will be served from their sister restaurant, The Rooftop.

Officials say to book your hour of the golf simulator visit their website.

Officials also say duckpin bowling will be scheduled by first come, first serve.

