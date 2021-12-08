On Alert for severe storms Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine on Wednesday brought temps into the middle 40s. Clear skies will allow a drop to freezing on Thursday morning. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening on Thursday as highs push into the upper 40s. A powerful weather system will head toward the Tri-State on Friday. Southerly winds will increase, and the afternoon high will shoot into the upper 60s to near 70. We are on alert for severe storms and the possibility of tornadoes later Friday through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Storms should exit the area by midday Saturday, and temps will settle back down into the 50s under partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Milder weather ahead next week with highs in the lower to mid 60s Monday-Wednesday next week.

