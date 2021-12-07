EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing numerous charges including fraud, forgery, identity theft and money laundering.

Police say they found numerous counterfeit blank checks in 40-year-old Danielle Duerson’s home.

Danielle Duerson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Officers say they also found welfare mail addressed to 22 different people, two forged medical letters and a certificate.

Police say they also searched a computer that also had evidence of fraud and identity theft.

Duerson is out of jail after posting a $750 bond. She was arrested on similar charges in September.

