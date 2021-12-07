EPD: Woman facing several charges after counterfeit checks found in home
Published: Dec. 7, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing numerous charges including fraud, forgery, identity theft and money laundering.
Police say they found numerous counterfeit blank checks in 40-year-old Danielle Duerson’s home.
Officers say they also found welfare mail addressed to 22 different people, two forged medical letters and a certificate.
Police say they also searched a computer that also had evidence of fraud and identity theft.
Duerson is out of jail after posting a $750 bond. She was arrested on similar charges in September.
