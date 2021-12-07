USI women’s basketball program finds early success

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s three wins in a row, the USI women’s basketball program is now on a five game win streak.

They are now 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

“Feels really good,” head coach Rick Stein said. “Really good week last week, we beat Indy at home on a Monday, go on the road against a tough Springfield and get a road win there. When you go into the holidays and you’re sitting 2-0 in conference play that’s great.”

Before the season, Stein mentioned how difficult this early schedule would be. Now a little over three weeks into the season, the program has proven its ability to compete. Coach Stein said the best part of the team right now is their depth.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start with our defense,” fifth year guard Emma DeHart said. “Our last game was a little different, it was a high scoring game, but we matched that intensity and we were able to play the game that was being played.”

“We have a long way to go, Coach says that, and we just try to get better every single day,” freshman guard Vanessa Stafford said. “I think with this five game win streak, we’ve gotten better every single game.”

The women will host Kentucky Christian University for their last home game of the year on Friday at 6 p.m.

