Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack.

A Henderson County father recalls the moment he got a call saying his two-year-old daughter was shot. It happened last week and police say one man has been arrested.

Meanwhile, officials say three more missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released. Two hostages from the group were also released last month.

President Biden will virtually speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin today as the White House weighs possible sanctions against Russia.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

