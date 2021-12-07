Pigeon Creek Bridge project nearing completion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is nearing an end on the northbound lane of US 41 over the Pigeon Creek Bridge.

For what feels like ages to many now, both lanes of traffic have been slowed by road work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says if you’re headed north now, that’s going to be a lot quicker in the near future.

This week Jason Tiller with INDOT plans to begin the final stages of work on US 41′s northbound.

“We are looking at the end of the year to get that taken care of, to get the barricades taken out of there, and also to make sure that there is no work zone once the winter weather starts flying,” Tiller says.

Soon drivers won’t be stuck with a single lane.

Tiller says they’ll begin pouring concrete this week, and though the plan is to get things squared away before the end of the year, these projects can be weather dependent.

“With concrete you can pave at about 35 degrees air temperature. So a lot of the times the contractors will start paving later in the afternoon,” Tiller says.

That means the work could be pushed back, including in the southbound lane in order to repair the bridge.

For now, drivers will still have to take the reroute around the bridge.

Tiller says however long it takes, it can always be faster and safer if people make sure to take it slow through those work zones.

