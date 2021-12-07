Owensboro organization to build home for homeless teens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Empowerment Academy is an organization focused on homeless students in the area, and they just bought some land, with plans to build a safe haven for those in need.

Right across from a park overlooking the river, The Empowerment Academy just bought some land.

They plan to use it to address a problem many people don’t know is there.

”I have served this community for 21 years and I had no idea,” said Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police, who also serves on the board of The Empowerment Academy. “No idea that there is that many homeless students right here in Owensboro, Daviess County.”

Officials say there may be as many as three to four hundred students in the area experiencing homelessness.

What they’re planning to build would be a two-story, 19 unit home which would allow affected students to stay in their communities. This would not be a shelter, rather long-term housing.

”And what’s important for students and young kids alike is the consistency, having the ability to have a home, staying there, staying within the respective community as well as a respected school. Having that consistency is vital for their success,” said King.

The Empowerment Academy doesn’t yet have a timeline for when the facility would be built or open its doors, but they are accepting donations to make it happen.

They’re working to ensure all the money for it is raised locally, rather than by accepting government aid from the state or federal level.

”The reason is the moment you start accepting outside donations or outside funds, now you lose the ability to say who gets to be at this location,” said King.

Accepting only local money enables them to focus on the needs of students here. They hope in the future they can be a model for nearby cities to follow.

To learn more or to donate, visit the Empowerment Academy website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.