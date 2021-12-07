Birthday Club
Ohio Co. man arrested, accused of abuse

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is accused of abuse.

Deputies say they started investigating reports in early December that 33-year-old Christopher Sanders sexually abused several females under the age of 16 and 18.

The sheriff’s office says the Fordsville man was arrested Saturday for violating an IPO.

Deputies say Sanders admitted to the sex abuse allegation regarding at least one of the juvenile victims on Monday.

He’s facing a list of abuse-related charges.

Detectives ask if you know any information on Sanders to call the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4445.

Christopher Sanders.
Christopher Sanders.(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office.)

