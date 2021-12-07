New helicopter hanger under construction in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new hanger is under construction at the Madisonville Regional Airport.

It’s located near the main entrance. The new space will be used for the aviation program at Madisonville Community College. There’s room for helicopters, maintenance, classrooms, and two flight simulators.

The airport manager says she hopes the number of students using the facility will translate into a bigger economic impact for the city and the region in the future.

There are going to be students hopefully coming in from all over. Of course, they will need housing. They’ll be eating when they’re here and they’ll hopefully be finding jobs,” says airport manager Emily Herron. “They’ll be able to be employed right here in Madisonville until they have the hours that they need to go be a professional pilot somewhere.”

Construction on the new hanger is expected to wrap up by mid-June.

