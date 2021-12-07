Monday marks the 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was the moment that declared the United States into World War II.

Over 2,400 lives were lost during the attacks and the day still lives in infamy even 80 years later.

It was on December 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii.

Taking the lives of 2,403 service members and civilians.

There’s a site very close to us that was an essential part of Evansville’s World War II defense industry.

The P-47 Thunderbolt Factory is on U.S. 41, the east side of the highway at Whirlpool Factory.

Over 5,000 men and women manufactured over 6,200 P-47 Thunderbolts from around 1942 to 1945.

The P-47 was a principal World War II fighter plane.

They were well known for their speed, durability and reliability.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.