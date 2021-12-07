Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday marks the 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was the moment that declared the United States into World War II.

Over 2,400 lives were lost during the attacks and the day still lives in infamy even 80 years later.

It was on December 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii.

Taking the lives of 2,403 service members and civilians.

There’s a site very close to us that was an essential part of Evansville’s World War II defense industry.

The P-47 Thunderbolt Factory is on U.S. 41, the east side of the highway at Whirlpool Factory.

Over 5,000 men and women manufactured over 6,200 P-47 Thunderbolts from around 1942 to 1945.

The P-47 was a principal World War II fighter plane.

They were well known for their speed, durability and reliability.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Outlaw.
Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skate World
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor fired after HBO show appearance
Matthew Barclay.
Suspect arrested after search in Warrick Co.
Maria Rocha
Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim
Overnight storms left many without power in the Tri-State

Latest News

EPD teams up with Indiana Pacers for toy giveaway.
EPD teams up with Indiana Pacers for toy giveaway
Tri-State football coaches awarded.
Tri-State football coaches awarded
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 12/7
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EPD teams up with Indiana Pacers for toy giveaway.
EPD teams up with Indiana Pacers for toy giveaway