KSP: Man sentenced to prison after deadly crash in McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to prison for causing a crash that killed three people.

25-year-old Dylan Howard pleaded guilty last month to several charges, including manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Dylan Howard. (Daviess County Detention Center.)

Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years.

Kentucky State Police say Howard crossed the center line in March on Kentucky 81 - sideswiping a dump truck and hitting another car head on.

The crash killed Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox.

