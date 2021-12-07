KSP: Man sentenced to prison after deadly crash in McLean Co.
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to prison for causing a crash that killed three people.
25-year-old Dylan Howard pleaded guilty last month to several charges, including manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years.
Kentucky State Police say Howard crossed the center line in March on Kentucky 81 - sideswiping a dump truck and hitting another car head on.
The crash killed Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.