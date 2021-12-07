Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KSP: Man sentenced to prison after deadly crash in McLean Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to prison for causing a crash that killed three people.

25-year-old Dylan Howard pleaded guilty last month to several charges, including manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Dylan Howard.
Dylan Howard.(Daviess County Detention Center.)

Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years.

Kentucky State Police say Howard crossed the center line in March on Kentucky 81 - sideswiping a dump truck and hitting another car head on.

The crash killed Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
Jordan Outlaw.
Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skate World
Matthew Barclay.
Suspect arrested after search in Warrick Co.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

Latest News

New helicopter hanger under construction in Madisonville
New helicopter hanger under construction in Madisonville
Gov. Beshear: Highest Covid-19 case count in nine weeks
Gov. Beshear: Highest Covid-19 case count in nine weeks
Gov. Holcomb: Indiana’s public health emergency extended to 2022
Gov. Holcomb: Indiana’s public health emergency extended to 2022
Ohio St. closed for railroad crossing work
Ohio St. closed for railroad crossing work