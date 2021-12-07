Birthday Club
INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you travel I-69 to Indianapolis often, you’re travel headaches could soon go away.

INDOT says I-69 will open in Martinsville before the end of the year.

They say crews are working around the clock to make it happen.

We’re told Ohio Street traffic in that area will shift into its new lane configuration this week for the highway.

Expect State Route 252 traffic to shift next week near I-69.

Drivers should expect construction traffic on nearby roads.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

