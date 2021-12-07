INDOT: I-69 to open in Martinsville before year ends.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you travel I-69 to Indianapolis often, you’re travel headaches could soon go away.

INDOT says I-69 will open in Martinsville before the end of the year.

They say crews are working around the clock to make it happen.

We’re told Ohio Street traffic in that area will shift into its new lane configuration this week for the highway.

Expect State Route 252 traffic to shift next week near I-69.

Drivers should expect construction traffic on nearby roads.

