Hospice of Ohio Co. holding tree lighting ceremony

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hospice of Ohio County is set to hold their second annual memorial service to honor lost loved ones.

Officials with Ohio County Healthcare are inviting hospice families and community members who have suffered a loss to join them for their memory tree event in Beaver Dam Monday night at 6.

That’s happening at the city park’s north pavilion by the pond.

Those who wish to attend the event can drive in and participate from the safety of their vehicle.

Officials say a short tree lighting ceremony will be held and ornaments will be delivered to cars to personalize with a memory of a loved one.

The event will also be live-streamed on Ohio County Healthcare’s Facebook page.

