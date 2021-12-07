Green River District reports high transmission of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

These cases and numbers are newly reported since the health department’s last update on Tuesday.

This comes as health officials say all seven Green River District Counties are areas of “high transmission.”

Of the new cases, 253 are in Daviess County, 82 are in Henderson County, 61 are in Union County, 56 are in Ohio County, 28 are in McLean County, 20 are in Webster County and 18 in Hancock County.

The newly reported COVID-19 related deaths included three residents of Daviess County, and one resident from Henderson, Ohio and Webster counties.

The current seven-day average is now 148.76 new cases per day.

Clay Horton is the public health director at the Green River District Health Department.

He says Thanksgiving gatherings may have contributed to an already-increasing number of new coronavirus cases.

“We were seeing this increase before thanksgiving,” says Horton, “but I think the cases we are reporting out now certainly are impacted by the holiday a week before last and the interactions that we saw during that period of time.”

With Christmas less than three weeks away, Horton encourages Kentuckians to start those extra safety precautions now, including getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Muhlenberg County reported 15 new cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 18,483 cases, 288 deaths, 55.86% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,956 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,841 cases, 89 deaths, 42.04% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,342 cases, 127 deaths, 52.83% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,581 cases, 43 deaths, 48.69% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,620 cases, 42 deaths, 51.47% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,625 cases, 40 deaths, 43.18% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,483 cases, 19 deaths, 61.71% vaccinated

