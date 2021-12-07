A few flurries tonight, warm-up starts tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cold and cloudy day across the Tri-State! In many locations, our temperatures have struggled to even make it above freezing, and we even have a few light snow showers moving through our region. This slight chance of a few flurries or light rain/snow mix will continue into the night but will taper off by about 1 AM. We will see little to no snow accumulation from this system, and many of us will stay dry.

Our temperatures will hold fairly steady in the 30s through the evening, but as the clouds gradually begin to clear late tonight, we will fall a few degrees into the mid 20s by Wednesday morning.

Any remaining clouds will move out early Wednesday, and most of the day will be sunny. Our winds will also start to pick up from the west-southwest on Wednesday, pushing slightly warmer air into our region, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will start to build back in Wednesday night as a warm front moves into our region, and Thursday will be partly cloudy. Thursday will also be breezy with winds from the south-southeast at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph. That will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the evening and overnight hours.

Scattered rain will remain possible throughout the day Friday, but breezy conditions will also continue with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s Friday. Our current record is 70°, so it is very possible we will tie or break the record high Friday despite mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain.

Our best chance of rain will be Friday night as a cold front moves into the Tri-State. Some of that rain will carry over into Saturday morning, but as the rain tapers off, colder air will move in. We will top out in the mid to upper 50s early Saturday morning, but we will probably spend most of the day in the 40s.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday but will rebound into the mid 50s for the start of the workweek.

