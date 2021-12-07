EPD teams up with Indiana Pacers for toy giveaway.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big toy giveaway returns Monday in Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department, in partnership with the Indiana Pacers, will be at Lincoln School.

About 150 elementary children are getting toys around 1:30 p.m.

We know Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is expected to be there too, along with some of the Pacers’ mascots.

It’s the 10th year this event has returned to the Evansville area.

Evansville is one of only eight cities in the state to be selected.

