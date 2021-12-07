Birthday Club
Detectives with Delphi investigation seeking information

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Delphi investigation are asking for your help.

Officials say while investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots.

They say the person who created the account used images of a well known model.

Between 2016 and 2017 the unknown user portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy when communicating with young girls.

Officials say the person was asking the young girls to send nude images, get their addresses and try to meet them.

Investigators are asking anyone else who was contacted by the profile, anthony_shots, to report it to authorities.

Authorities can be contacted at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Officials say to provide as much information as you possibly can.

For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address.

Officials say if you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.

You can click here to view a video version of the full press release.

