Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cloudy, Colder

Afternoon Flurries
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Becoming cloudy and colder as high temps only reach the mid-30s. Scattered flurries during the afternoon behind northwest winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows temps in the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 50s. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Outlaw.
Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skate World
GoFundMe says Craig Duke, a Newburgh pastor, was fired
Newburgh pastor fired after HBO show appearance
Matthew Barclay.
Suspect arrested after search in Warrick Co.
Maria Rocha
Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim
Overnight storms left many without power in the Tri-State

Latest News

14 First Alert 12/7
14 First Alert 12/7
12/6 14 First Alert 10pm
12/6 14 First Alert 10pm
12/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Cold with a slight chance of snowflakes Tuesday