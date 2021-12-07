Cloudy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Becoming cloudy and colder as high temps only reach the mid-30s. Scattered flurries during the afternoon behind northwest winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows temps in the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 50s. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.