Area coaches awarded by Indiana Football Coaches Association

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association posted their 2021 season awards and a few Tri-State coaches made the list.

Gibson Southern’s Rory Heltsley and Brady Allen were among the top 50 all-staters for their efforts on offense. Allen was also recognized as the Mr. Football quarterback recipient.

Titans Head Coach, Nick Hart, was named the 3A Coach of the Year, while Trevor West was named the 3A assistant coach of the year.

Mater Dei’s Darin Knight was named the 2A assistant coach of the year.

