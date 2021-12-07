1st event using sports floor coming to Owensboro Convention Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Convention Center says the first sporting event to be held on its new multi-purpose sports floor will be the Bluegrass Futsal Cup.

That event is set to start Friday, December 17 and run through Sunday, December 19.

“We are thrilled that Owensboro United Soccer Club is hosting our first-ever futsal tournament in the Owensboro Convention Center, and is the first event to utilize the new flooring and equipment,” said Laura Alexander, General Manager with Spectra Venue Management at the Owensboro Convention Center. “We are also in the works with finalizing another sporting event for 2022 that we hope to announce shortly.”

The multi-purpose court will allow the convention center to host a wide variety of events.

Officials say the new sports floor was funded by a partnership between Owensboro Health, Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro.

Daily admission for the Bluegrass Futsal Cup is $5 for adults and $3 for children eight and under.

