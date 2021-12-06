Birthday Club
Windy, Colder

12/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front punched out the mild temperatures along with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.  Windy and colder today as high temps drop into the low to mid-40s. Becoming mostly sunny behind northwest winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour. Tonight, mostly partly cloudy, and colder with lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Tuesday, partly sunny and chilly as remain in the lower40s.  Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with flurries late. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and chilly as high temps settle in the lower 40s.

