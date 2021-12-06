Toddler back home after being shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The two-year-old girl hit by a bullet in the back of her mom’s car in Henderson is back home recovering.

[Henderson police arrest man in connection to toddler shooting]

[Police: ‘Anyone should be outraged’ after 2-year-old shot in Henderson]

Her parents, Jon and Kayla Lindsay, say she had to go through several extensive surgeries to repair the damage to her leg.

They say they weren’t sure she was going to make it, but now she’s making progress every day.

New information from arrest documents show more details about the shooting.

It shows police spoke to a witness who saw the door of a home standing open after shots were fired.

Officers say that’s where they found several shell cases on the steps and sidewalk.

Inside the home, police say they found blood and broken glass.

After getting a search warrant, they say they found more casings and magazines, as well as a box and receipt for an AK-47 bought by Darren Miller.

As we reported, Miller was arrested in the case.

Lesya Feinstein will have more details from the affidavit and an update from the family of the little girl who was hurt.

