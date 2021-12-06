Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is facing charges after police say she drove without a tire and damaged several streets.

They say it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say 24-year-old Maria Rocha was spotting driving northbound on Saint Charles from 2nd Street. They say she drove on a rim, causing sparks and damage.

Police say they tracked the car to Apple Blossom Lane and Maple Street. They say Rocha was found to be the driver, and she was intoxicated.

Her charges include criminal mischief, OWI, and OWI endangerment.

